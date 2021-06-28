Threats Made Against ILLENIUM Fans Attending "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

Fans are eagerly awaiting ILLENIUM's upcoming "Trilogy" concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, a performance that the EDM superstar has called the "biggest show I’ve ever done." But alarming and threatening messages shared across a number of social media channels by a user with multiple accounts caught the attention of some prospective attendees over the weekend.

After a fan called on ILLENIUM and Excision to address the situation in a since-deleted tweet, they revealed that authorities had been notified of the threats and both artists were aware of the situation.

Another Twitter user then posted a reply to the tweet, which included screenshots of the threats posted from accounts that have since been deactivated. Soon after, a deluge of tweets poured in from concerned music fans.

ILLENIUM went on to respond to the initial tweet, confirming that he was aware of the situation and that he and his team were taking every step necessary to prevent any sort of hostile behavior at "Trilogy."

"Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it," ILLENIUM wrote. "My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue."

The user making the alleged threats ultimately announced that he had checked himself into a mental health facility to seek professional help before deactivating his Twitter account.

Fans can keep an eye on ILLENIUM's Twitter page for more information on the situation and the upcoming "Trilogy" performance, which is scheduled to take place on July 3rd.