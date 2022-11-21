Three Arrested After Stealing Over 70 Cellphones at EDC Orlando

Three people have been arrested for stealing cellphones at the 2022 edition of EDC Orlando, according to police.

Detectives are now searching for the owners of over 70 phones recovered after detaining the individuals. The Orlando Police Department said they seized a backpack containing the stolen phones.

Police didn't release the suspects' names but said the launch of an investigation and ensuing "proactive steps" led them to the arrests. They're now encouraging the public to use EDC Orlando's "Lost & Found" submission hub to retrieve the phones.

Organizers expected roughly 280,000 attendees at this year's EDC Orlando, reports Central Florida CBS affiliate News 6 WKMG. The festival took place November 11-13, 2022 at Camping World Stadium and featured performances by Martin Garrix, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland and Afrojack, among other electronic music stars.