Iconic Electronica and Funk Musician Thundercat Says He Has a Full Album with Mac Miller

Prolific electronica and jazz fusion musician Thundercat dropped a Twitter bomb on Friday, July 31st with a simple two-word tweet about the late hip-hop star Mac Miller.

After a fan tweeted, "Imagine if [Thundercat] and [Mac Miller] did an entire album together," the Grammy Award-winning record producer replied with a succinct yet far from ambiguous confirmation. "It exist," he wrote.

The tweet flung Twitter headlong into a fever pitch, of course, as a legion of users replied in the thread and asked him to release the music. It wasn't long before Thundercat, who dedicated his April 2020 It Is What It Is LP to Miller's memory, followed up with a response to extinguish the babel. "Everything isn’t meant to be put out like that," he wrote. "Me and Mac worked on a lot of different things. He did as he saw fit y’all gotta relax lol. Bout to get my emotions flying all over the place.”

Thundercat remained a frequent collaborator of Mac Miller prior to his tragic death in 2018 at the age of 26. He appeared on the 2013 single "In the Morning," among other features, and played bass and contributed vocals to "What's the Use?" from Miller's fifth studio album Swimming, the final record to be released during his lifetime. They also performed a rare live set for NPR's "Tiny Desk" concert series, which you can watch in full below.