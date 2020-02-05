Skrillex Goes B2B With Thys of NOISIΛ for Surprise Set at Oost Nightclub

Oost Nightclub in Groningen, Netherlands played host to an unforgettable surprise set that went nearly double-overtime on the evening of February 1st. Skrillex and Thys of NOISIΛ fame took to the stage for a surprise back to back set of techno, house, breaks and everything in between that plays around 130 bpm.

Thys (real name Thijs de Vlieger) played a hometown set few will forget. Dropping the news at the last minute, de Vlieger took to Twitter announcing his special guest. The next day, de Vlieger noted the set was originally only budgeted for 90 minutes - and the two ended up playing for three hours. During that time the two broke from the scheduled 130 bpm program to deliver at least some dubstep in between.

de Vlieger later tweeted that there is a recording of the full set that exists and the two are just deliberating whether they'll ultimately release the audio. With Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) beginning a new album cycle, fans would likely jump at the opportunity to hear any snippets of what he has in the works.

That list of potential IDs also includes a Skrillex and NOISIΛ collaboration which was teased in late 2019. Moore's next album is expected out at some point this year.

