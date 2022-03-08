Tiësto Reveals He Has Two Unreleased Collaborations With Avicii

It turns out there are even more hidden gems in Avicii's archives, two of which we've learned are collaborations with Tiësto.

In a new interview with Level One, Tiësto says he and Avicii were initially excited about one particular track they had in the pipeline, but it was still unfinished. However, upon the Swedish superstar's tragic death, Tiësto, like so many of Avicii's collaborators, ultimately found himself uncertain as to what Avicii would have wanted to do with the track.

"We made a track together years ago and we wanted to release it. Actually, I have two tracks with him," Tiësto recalls. "We never really finished both of them. After he passed away. I didn’t know if he would have wanted them to be released; so I decided not to."

"I’m not sure if they’ll ever see the light of day," he added.

Tiësto was one of Avicii's foremost champions throughout his career. The Dutch dance music legend was introduced to Avicii's music when the latter's manager began sending him songs. As Tiësto recalled in a 2020 tribute livestream with "Wake Me Up" singer Aloe Blacc, the year was 2008, well before Avicii had even played his first live set.

Tiësto and Avicii.

While Tiësto isn't pressing for the release of these tracks, he isn't short on content in his own pipeline. He is preparing for his next album cycle, a project he says fans could hear as early as this summer.

"The London Sessions was a really great album," Tiësto said. "I spent a month in London, met up with all the best songwriters and we has a lot of session. I feel like that’s how albums are gonna be from now on: they’ll be a vibe and not necessarily just like 10 songs put together. It’ll be more like: ‘Yeah, this is where I’m at, my headspace,' and really try to close it out within three months from start to finish."

"I think the new album should be finished by February and then come out in the summer," he added.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo