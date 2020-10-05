Tiësto Reveals a New Album in the Works

Tiësto is the like Energizer Bunny of EDM, refusing to pump the brakes even after decades of releasing its most inescapable anthems. In a recent chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dance music legend revealed that he has a new album in the works.

In addition to chatting about his approach to DJing live, embracing younger artists such as Martin Garrix, and his recent signing to Atlantic Records, Tiësto told Lowe about the album, which does not have a release date at the moment. "Well, I just signed with a new record label and I signed to Warner now, so that's a big difference the team there really helps me to get good songs to work on. So yeah, we were working on a new album," he said. "It was just a different kind of beast, I feel like. I mean, I'm doing growth with my own label, Musical Freedom, but it's very underground kind of niche still. I mean, underground in my world."

Tiësto went on to explain the difference between Warner and his Musical Freedom banner in terms of musical releases. "Yeah, it's definitely a different underground than you guys are used to, but compared to like what a Warner and Atlantic can do for me on a worldwide global level and to have like an organic top 10 hit worldwide, as Tiësto I need a label like that. I don't think I can do that on Musical Freedom," he continued. "I can upstream tracks from Musical Freedom to a major label, but to have a big successful hit nowadays in an organic way, because I'm not forcing myself to have a hit, but I want it to be something I can stand behind. And if it blows up, then it has to be with them, that's how I see it."

The trance music pioneer also discussed the late Avicii, waxing poetic about his proclivity to conceal his pain and the downsides of success. "[Avicii] would really keep his face straight and would tell me, 'Yeah, I love everything and everything is great.' Then later on you heard that he had struggled with it. Unfortunately, he always hid those struggles from me so I was never really part of that dark side of where he ended up," Tiësto told Lowe. "So unfortunately I couldn't help him there, but it's hard for a lot of artists when they come up because you go from 0 to 100 in five seconds. You have this one hit then suddenly the whole world wants you."

Apple Music

