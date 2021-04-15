Tiësto Lands Residency at New Resorts World Las Vegas

This is primed to be one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas.
Author:
Publish date:

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to circulate in the US, more and more venues have begun to announce their plans to reopen. This includes Sin City's new-kid-on-the-block, Resorts World Las Vegas. Just last week Zedd was revealed as the first artist to sign multi-year residencies at the resort's two venues, and another superstar DJ has now put ink to paper. 

Resorts World Las Vegas has announced that Grammy-winning electronic music legend Tiësto will join Zouk Group’s entertainment lineup as a headliner at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub. "Las Vegas is like home to me," Tiësto explained in a press release. "I can’t wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!”

Attendees have a one-of-a-kind experience to look forward to this summer. The 36,000-square-foot Zouk Nightclub will feature a state-of-the-art articulating ceiling with a center focal point called the "Mothership," which will offer otherworldly lighting effects throughout the venue. There will also be 3D booking maps and digital guestlists to ease the process of entry into the club. It's primed to be one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas.

“Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership,” added Andrew Li, Ziuk Group's CEO. "Tiësto is synonymous with Vegas and nightlife culture and we couldn’t be more excited to provide him with a brand-new stage to get back to business."

Resorts World Las Vegas is the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in the last decade and is scheduled to open this summer. Performance dates and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more here.

Tiësto has landed residencies at Las Vegas' two newest clubs, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

