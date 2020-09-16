Tiësto Signs With Atlantic Records, Shares Preview of Kickoff Single "The Business"

After teasing "something big" earlier in the week, dance music legend Tiësto has spilled the beans on his momentous signing to Atlantic Records. Along with the announcement came a preview of the first single to be released as a result of the newly minted partnership, the aptly-titled "The Business."

With his exclusive worldwide signing to Atlantic, Tiësto is "poised to once again lead the next evolution of electronic dance music," reads a press release. Fans of Tiësto can look forward to the Dutch icon "exploring uncharted terrain to create what may well be his biggest and boldest music thus far."

Check out a preview of the forthcoming single, which is officially releasing on Friday, September 25th, below.

Source: Variety

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo