TIDAL Celebrates Electronic Music's Impactful Women With New Playlist

TIDAL's latest playlist series is spotlighting the women who are shaping the ever-changing music landscape.

TIDAL's programming includes a series of playlists titled "Women's History In The Making," each with a genre-specific focus including country, electronic, K-pop, R&B and more.

The platform's "Women's History In The Making: Electronic" playlist spotlights 15 select tracks from women who are defining the genre today. The playlist includes forward-thinking selections like Shygirl's orchestra-influenced club cut, "Cleo," and the spirited jazz-jungle crossover "Luv Like" by Nia Archives.

With her recently released Forbidden Feelingz EP, Archives continues to make her mark on the platform following her inclusion among TIDAL's shortlist of artists to watch. For more insight on the women of electronic music expected to rise to new heights this year, check out TIDAL's Dance & Electronic: Artists To Watch in 2022, which includes selections from HVDES, PinkPantheress and more.

The initiative is providing a timely platform for a historically underrepresented group of artists in the music industry, and the electronic dance music genre specifically is no exception to the trend. The imbalance is highlighted in a 2020 study conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which demonstrated that just 21.7% of dance music artists identified as female.

You can peruse TIDAL's "Women's History In The Making: Electronic" playlist here.