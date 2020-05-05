Tiësto Announces He's Expecting a Baby Girl

Tiësto took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and his wife, Annika Backes Verwest, are expecting.

Sharing a screengab that displays a sonogram of his baby girl, he wrote, "In these challenging times this is how I saw my daughter for the first time through Face time!"

Strength in adversity is crucial during this cataclysmic global pandemic, and conceiving a child during it is a bona fide power move. The COVID-19 pandemic practically crushed the collective soul of the music community, but those in it will emerge tougher than ever. With the announcement, Tiësto and his wife are showing that the sharpest swords are forged in the hottest fires.

Congratulations, Tiësto and Annika!

