Tiësto Shares Cryptic Preview of New Music from Potential Alias

Tiësto took to Facebook today to share a cryptic teaser of new music from an unheralded artist named VERWEST. Since the legendary DJ and producer's real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, it's likely that he has just launched a new side project.

A new Facebook page under the VERWEST name was also created and the same teaser was shared as its introductory post. If the music is any indication, he is turning back the clock to his earlier days of deep house and trance, as the track featured in the clip is a hypnotic number reminiscent of the Tiësto of old.

As of the time of writing, Tiësto has not divulged any further information about VERWEST, including a release date for the song in the teaser or whether or not any other artists are involved in the project.

You can check out the video below.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo