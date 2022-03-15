Tiësto and Ava Max Launch Global Search for the Best Remix of "The Motto"
Music producers, let's get down to business. Tiësto and Ava Max are opening up "The Motto" to remix treatment, and awarding one artist a career-launching grand prize.
Part of "The Motto Global Remix Challenge," the stakes are astronomical as the contest's top honor includes an official remix release on Atlantic Records. On top of that, the combined forces of Loopcloud, LabelRadar, Spinnin' Records, and Musical Freedom have assembled to give away $10,000 in production gear and access to software tools such as Arturia plugins, Beatport LINK, Loopcloud Pro, and Reason.
Three runners-up will receive promotion on their remixes from Beatport while also taking home "The Next Beat" controller, a DJ performance tool developed in partnership with Tiësto himself.
Following the submission deadline, Tiësto—alongside Atlantic Records' A&R team—will narrow the pool of remixes down to a select few before ultimately letting the fans decide on a winner via an online vote. Producers of all creative walks are encouraged to take the challenge and transform the bubbly, radio-friendly party anthem into something uniquely their own.
The remix contest kicked off on March 14th and submissions will remain open until April 1st at midnight PT. Artists can download stems and submit remixes here.
