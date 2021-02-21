Tiësto Says His Daughter Loved the Hit Song "The Business" Even in the Womb

November saw the birth of EDM royalty when legendary producer Tiësto and his wife, Annika Backes Verwest, welcomed to the world a baby daughter.

In a recent interview with RADIO.COM's Julia Lepidi, the dance music superstar sat down to discuss a range of topics from his future projects, plans for the return of live events, and most importantly, his life with his newborn daughter. “I’m super happy, it’s the best gift I got this year, especially with this lockdown it’s so nice to spend time with her and go through this whole process," the proud father explained. "I can’t complain, I’ve been very lucky."

One of the standout points of the interview was when Tiësto shared how big of a fan his daughter was of his recent single, "The Business." Whenever the three-month-old begins to get fussy, this is the first track Tiësto plays. According to him, her affinity for the track actually began long before she heard it in real life. “I also played it in the car a lot before it came out, and she was still in the womb, and then she always started kicking when she heard the song, so I think she has a special connection to the song," he said.

Tiësto first dropped the track back in 2020, but breathed new life into it at the beginning of this year when he joined forces with Ty Dolla $ign on its follow-up, "The Business, Pt. II." He revealed that he has been hard at work on a new album, with the aforementioned track serving as the first single. "I have some great songs I’m working on right now, so yeah I’m excited, we’ve got a lot more ammunition coming,” he said. Fans can potentially expect to hear the completed project by the summer, but he explained that "you can’t rush art."

Check out the full interview with RADIO.COM below and watch another baby vibe to "The Business" in this now-viral clip.

Source: RADIO.COM

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo