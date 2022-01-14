Watch Tiësto Perform On a Glass Floor Atop the Highest Sky Deck In The Western Hemisphere

Legendary Dutch DJ and dance music producer Tiësto took to new heights and performed at the highest sky deck in the western hemisphere, NYC's Edge.

The glass floor of Edge ups the ante on the coolness factor. Atop the roof in the brisk cold air of New York City, Tiësto dropped an eclectic mix of dance anthems old and new, like Delerium's "Silence," SLANDER's "Love Is Gone," while mixing in global hits like Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes."

Tiësto is the first ever major DJ to perform atop Edge, joining the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber. Bieber premiered his documentary, Our World, at Edge in the fall of 2021.

Tiësto's riveting hourlong performance was part of MDLBEAST's Freqways, an online music experience launched as a response to the global pandemic. The virtual events ecosystem has changed dramatically, allowing EDM fans to watch their favorite artists from the safety of their own homes.

Cercle has taken these performances to new heights (literally). Most recently, Above & Beyond performed on one of Colombia's tallest peaks, El Peñón de Guatapé, from 650-feet in the air. It's a natural landmark located in Piedra del Peño.

Last year, MDLBEAST launched their very own record label, MDLBEAST Records, and announced Soundstorm Volume 1 shortly after. It features dance music mainstays like Salvatore Ganacci and Afrojack, among others.

As major festivals begin to announce their lineups for the 2022 season, we're seeing Tiësto's name on many. He was recently announced as a headliner for Ultra Europe 2022 alongside Martin Garrix and Nina Kraviz.