Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Earlier in the month of July, eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk unveiled 3D renderings of his new Giga Factory in Berlin, Germany. Musk, who has also dipped his toes in electronic music production via a house track called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe," wrote at the time that the rooftop may double as a "rave space," adding, "Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof," in a tweet.

After another typically incendiary tweet from the Tesla boss today, June 30th, in which he wrote that he "sure could use a good rave," legendary DJ and producer Tiësto jumped in with his own solution. "Shall we put a drive-in party together for everyone who drives a Tesla ?" he posed.

Considering the horsepower and means behind these ostensibly far-fetched ideas, the possibility of a Tesla-only drive-in rave is not out of the question. You can check out the tweets below.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto

Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto

Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo