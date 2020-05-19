Tiësto’s Musical Freedom Imprint to Release First-Ever Compilation Album

Tiësto’s Musical Freedom imprint is releasing arguably its most ambitious undertaking in its history—its first compilation album. Coming at the end of this month, the Musical Freedom Unlimited compilation will feature twenty new releases from its expansive roster of talent.

Several artists that helped shape the label's near eleven years of illustrious history will be coming together with new singles, including Breathe Carolina, Sikdope, Reece Low, Olly James, and many more. The project will also feature a new collaboration from Tiësto himself alongside DJs from Mars, Rudeejay and Da Brozz.

Commenting on the project in a press release, Tiësto said, "For over 10 years Musical Freedom has been a way to promote different styles and genres that sound unique and fresh, and work well on a dancefloor." To that end, the label is aiming to make a make a statement with this release, focusing on the breadth of styles that have shaped the prosperous label brand over the years.

On the day of the release, Musical Freedom additionally plans to host a massive back-to-back livestream featuring many of the Musical Freedom Unlimited contributors. The marathon 9-hour livestream event will be hosted on Musical Freedom's YouTube channel.

The Musical Freedom Unlimited compilation is set for release on May 29th, and you can pre-order it here.