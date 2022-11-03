Tiësto Announces Release Date of New Album, "Drive"

At the age of 53, Tiësto's hunger for innovation has never been stronger.

The Dutch dance music icon has announced Drive, his seventh studio album. Scheduled to release on February 24th, 2023, the LP will feature 12 tracks, according to its pre-release page on Apple Music. It'll include a handful of Tiësto's recent hit singles, including "Hot In It" (with Charli XCX) and "The Motto" (with Ava Max).

Tiësto opened up about the album back in July, describing it as a "complete new direction" and saying it'll heavily embrace house music. So fans hoping for a return to form—à la 2005's influential trance classic "Adagio for Strings"—will have to hold their breath for now.

Tiësto and Tate McRae. Gleb Osipov

The latest glimpse into Drive comes in the form of a brand new single, "10:35." A collaboration with chart-topping songstress Tate McRae, the pop-house hybrid was released in celebration of Atlantis The Royal, the newest luxury resort to dot the Dubai skyline.

"Im very excited to be partnering with this iconic new property," Tiësto said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Tate and I wanted to create a song that captured the energy of an experience at Atlantis The Royal, and I’m proud to say the feeling of 10:35 and this property are both infectious! So excited for the world to finally hear it."

You can watch the official music video for "10:35," which features a pirouetting McRae dancing in various locations around The Royal, below.

