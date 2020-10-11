Tiësto to Judge Spinnin' Records Demo Submission Contest

Tiësto has joined forces with Spinnin' Records for "The World’s Biggest Demo Drop" contest to give artists the opportunity to have a song released on the venerated record label or his own Musical Freedom banner. A contest announcement video featuring the dance music icon's latest track, "The Business" was shared across their social media pages. It shows that Tiësto will step in and choose a winner from the top 15 submissions.

The winner of the contest will have their song released on the main Spinnin' Records label while the runner up will be released on Tiësto's imprint. On the label's website, they shared a chart detailing how artists can submit their own track for judgment.

The deadline to enter the competition is October 15th at 12AM CEST. Artists and fans can learn more about the contest and submit their own demo here.

