Tiësto Backs the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV with Beastie Boys Remix Video

To the disappointment of football fans in San Francisco, Tiësto endorsed The Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIV tonight. The EDM superstar shared a video of the Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce quoting the Beastie Boys' classic track “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)" with various visual effects and dance music beats throughout.

While he professed that he is actually a Denver Broncos fan, he will be pulling for the Chiefs because he always supports a person who fights for their right to party.

Just last week, Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest) released his collaboration with 7 Skies, "My Frequency." He also made waves before the new year with the release of his emotional track "Blue" featuring Stevie Appleton.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle at Super Bowl LIV tonight. The game will be broadcasted on FOX and will start at 6:30 PM EST. On the music side, this year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will provide the halftime entertainment at America's biggest sporting event.

