"A Whole New Direction": Tiësto Says His New Album Will Heavily Embrace House Music

Tiësto said fans can expect a "more housey and more groovy" sound on the forthcoming album.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

With house music flourishing at the moment, Tiësto is readying what may be his grooviest album yet. 

Tiësto has certainly been a key contributor to the current boom cycle in the genre, achieving big-time commercial success with "The Motto" and "The Business," the latter of which is currently pushing nearly 900 millions streams on Spotify alone at the time of writing. This week's release, a collaboration with Charli XCX called "Hot In It," only further suggests a continuation of the trend for the superstar DJ and dance music producer.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Tiësto said his forthcoming album is set to lean even further into house music sensibilities and even describes it as a "whole new direction."

Tiësto Zouk

Tiësto performs at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas.

"I'm also working on an album and this is for me a complete new direction," Tiësto told Lowe. "I've been going more housey and more groovy. And it's a whole new direction, so it's very exciting."

Few in the electronic music world have enjoyed the tenure in the spotlight that Tiësto has. Reflecting on his decorated career, he says he's happy to be enjoying the creative flexibility to experiment with a variety of sounds both in the studio and onstage.

"I love that I could be anything nowadays, not just boxed into one style or one sound," he added. "It makes life so much more exciting when you have DJ sets and you can literally play whatever you want."

Mum's the word on the release date of Tiësto's forthcoming album, but it's expected to release this summer.

