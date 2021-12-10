Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Tiësto Teases Remix of SLANDER and Dylan Matthew's "Love Is Gone"
Tiësto Teases Remix of SLANDER and Dylan Matthew's "Love Is Gone"

The Dutch dance music legend joins Kaskade, Alok, R3hab and Armin van Buuren, as the latest to take on SLANDER and Dylan Matthew's fan-favorite track.
Nan Palmero/Wikimedia Commons

The Dutch dance music legend joins Kaskade, Alok, R3hab and Armin van Buuren, as the latest to take on SLANDER and Dylan Matthew's fan-favorite track.

Another dance music veteran has added their name to the list of artists who've taken on SLANDER and Dylan Matthew's fan-favorite hit, "Love Is Gone."

As shared on social media, Tiësto is preparing to release a remix of the melodic masterstroke, which dropped back in May 2019. In a heartfelt exchange on Twitter, Derek from SLANDER shared an image of the song's project file along with an attached note expressing his excitement to work with an artist who he's admired for many years.

Tiësto will join Kaskade, Alok, R3hab, and Armin van Buuren, all of whom released remixes of the song in the summer. Considering the fact that the track will be reimagined by someone outside the bass music world, fans are in for an interesting vision of the beloved single.

At the time of writing, neither SLANDER, Dylan Matthew, nor Tiësto have announced a release date for the upcoming remix.

