Tiësto Teases He's "Getting Ready for Something Big"

Tiësto took to Twitter today to announce that he's preparing for "something big."

The cryptic reveal came in the form of a 16-second video with waning vocals, ending with the line "let's get down to business." Naturally, fans have begun to speculate what's on the way from the Dutch dance music legend considering the extremely arcane nature of the teaser.

Last week, Tiësto shared another mysterious video with the caption "čømīñg šööñ." This one shows him entering a vehicle before the same "let's get down to business" line from the new video is played. At the end of the clip, viewers can see what appears to be distorted text. If you pause the video towards the end, you can see what appears to be the words "the" and possibly "business."

It's not clear at this time exactly what the text says, but it's safe to assume it's a clue about what's to come. With little information to go off of, speculation has covered everything from new music to a new concert announcement. At the time of writing, Tiësto has not unveiled a release date for his next big project.

