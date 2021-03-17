Tiësto Announces "The Business" Remix Competition

One fan will win an official release on Atlantic Records, and runner-ups will receive a slew of prizes.

Tiësto created one of the most inescapable tracks of the year when he released "The Business" back in September 2020. The smash hit found even more virality in 2021 when Ty Dolla $ign joined on for "The Business Part II." The dance music veteran has now passed the production torch to his fans as part of an exciting new remix competition.

Tiësto's "The Business Pt. I + II" Remix Challenge has been launched in partnership with Beatport, Atlantic Records, and Label Radar. One producer will win an official release on Atlantic Records, a featured spot on Tiësto's "Club Life" radio show, more than $7,000 in prizes, and social support from the legendary artist himself and the partners involved. Four runners-up will also be chosen to receive prizes and track support from Beatport, Spinnin Records, Big Beat Records, and editorial support from Beatportal.

The organizers encouraged all to apply, no matter what level you are at in your musical journey. To enter, just download the stems from Loopcloud and submit your completed track via Label Radar.

The deadline for remix submissions is Wednesday, April 7th at 11:59 PM PT (2:59AM ET). Click here to download the stems and learn more.

