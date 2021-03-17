Tiësto Announces "The Business" Remix Competition

Tiësto Announces "The Business" Remix Competition

One fan will win an official release on Atlantic Records, and runner-ups will receive a slew of prizes.
Author:
Publish date:

Tiësto (via Facebook)

One fan will win an official release on Atlantic Records, and runner-ups will receive a slew of prizes.

Tiësto created one of the most inescapable tracks of the year when he released "The Business" back in September 2020. The smash hit found even more virality in 2021 when Ty Dolla $ign joined on for "The Business Part II." The dance music veteran has now passed the production torch to his fans as part of an exciting new remix competition.

Tiësto's "The Business Pt. I + II" Remix Challenge has been launched in partnership with Beatport, Atlantic Records, and Label Radar. One producer will win an official release on Atlantic Records, a featured spot on Tiësto's "Club Life" radio show, more than $7,000 in prizes, and social support from the legendary artist himself and the partners involved. Four runners-up will also be chosen to receive prizes and track support from Beatport, Spinnin Records, Big Beat Records, and editorial support from Beatportal

The organizers encouraged all to apply, no matter what level you are at in your musical journey. To enter, just download the stems from Loopcloud and submit your completed track via Label Radar. 

The deadline for remix submissions is Wednesday, April 7th at 11:59 PM PT (2:59AM ET). Click here to download the stems and learn more. 

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

Related

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto Signs With Atlantic Records, Shares Preview of Kickoff Single "The Business"

Listen to a teaser of "The Business."

Rachel Costanzo Remix Competition - WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT: Other States, BlueDrak3, HiCONiK
NEWS

WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT for the Rachel Costanzo 'Comfortable' Remix Competition

EDM.com, Spotted Records, and LabelRader announce the winners for the Rachel Costanzo 'Comfortable' Remix Competition.

Rachel Constanza - Comfortable Remix Competition
NEWS

SPOTTED RECORDS & EDM.com PRESENT A "Comfortable" Remix Competition

Rachel Costanzo's "Comfortable" Remix Contest ($1,000 Grand Prize)

Emo3CtPXIAEnDy2
NEWS

Tiësto Says His Daughter Loved the Hit Song "The Business" Even in the Womb

The legendary dance music producer said his daughter "has a special connection" to the track.

imageedit_4_9690314813
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Viral Comedian Casey Frey as a Dancing Zombie in Tiësto's "The Business" Music Video

An early Halloween treat.

tiesto ty dolla sign
MUSIC RELEASES

Round 2: Tiësto Taps Ty Dolla $ign for Stunning "The Business Part II"

Paired with the typically heart-pumping production of Tiësto, the addition of Ty Dolla $ign's vocals make for a must-listen.

Tiesto
NEWS

Tiësto to Judge Spinnin' Records Demo Submission Contest

The winner will have their song released on Spinnin' Records while the runner up will be released on Tiësto's Musical Freedom.

tiesto jackie chan
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiesto Drops "Jackie Chan" The Remixes, Vol. 1 [Listen]

Featuring M-22, Lookas, Hugel, and Sebastian Perez