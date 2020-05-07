Tiësto Announces Brand New Forthcoming Album "The London Sessions"

It's been an incredible week for Tiësto. Just days after announcing he's expecting a baby girl, the iconic Dutch DJ and producer took to Twitter today to announce a brand new album called The London Sessions.

The forthcoming record, which drops on May 15th, features collaborations with a number of prolific artists out of the UK and moonlights as an homage to the studio sessions and experiences he had in London last year.

In true Tiësto fashion, the tracklist for The London Sessions features a litany of incredible features. In addition to previously released singles with Post Malone ("Jackie Chan") and Rita Ora ("Ritual"), among others, the record boasts collaborations with Mabel, Becky Hill, Violet Skies, and Snoop Dogg, who features on a single called "On My California," which is shaping up to be a standout track due to Snoop's West Coast roots.

You can check out the full tracklist below and pre-save The London Sessions here. And if you fancy yourself a true Tiësto fan, take our quiz to see how much you really know about the living legend.

The London Sessions Tracklist:



1) God Is A Dancer (with Mabel)

2) Nothing Really Matters (with Becky Hill)

3) Ride (with The Kid Daytona and ROE)

4) Ritual (with Rita Ora and Jonas Blue)

5) Jackie Chan (with Dzeko feat. Post Malone and Preme)

6) Lifestyle (feat. KAMILLE)

7) On My California (with Shaun Frank feat. Snoop Dogg and Fontwell)

8) BLUE (feat. Stevie Appleton)

9) Round & Round. (feat GALXARA)

10) Lose You (feat. ILIRA)

11) Over You (feat. Becky Hill)

12) What’s It Gonna Be (feat. KAMILLE)

13) Insomnia (feat. Violet Skies)

