Tiësto to Debut VER:WEST Side Project at Tomorrowland Around the World

After sharing a cryptic teaser and creating social media accounts in its honor last month, Tiësto is finally ready to debut his new side project, VER:WEST. Titled after his last name "Verwest," fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear what the Dutch dance music veteran has in store. Luckily, the wait is almost over as he just announced that the first ever VER:WEST performance will take place at the Tomorrowland Around the World digital festival.

Describing it as a "melodic house" side project, Tiësto spoke about his latest venture in a press release and shared how excited he was to show off a different side of himself.

I would describe VER:WEST as melodic house music. It’s a lot deeper and more chill and a very different energy than Tiësto. I got this opportunity from Tomorrowland to express a different side of me which I’ve never done before. I know they are going to put amazing visuals around it and make it look really different and cool. Expect the unexpected, it’s going to look amazing!

In addition to the debut of VER:WEST, the virtual Tomorrowland Around the World event will feature performances from Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, David Guetta, and more.

The show kicks off on July 25th and 26th. Tickets to the VR-enabled party are on sale now and can be purchased here.

