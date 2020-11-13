Tiësto Welcomes New Daughter: "She Gives Me Feelings I Never Knew I Had in Me"

Tiësto Welcomes New Daughter: "She Gives Me Feelings I Never Knew I Had in Me"

Zedd, Dada Life, Laidback Luke, and many more congratulated the dance music legend.
Tiësto is a new dad.

Following her announcement of the pregnancy back in May, Tiësto's wife, Annika Backes Verwest, has now given birth to a baby girl. The dance music legend took to social media yesterday, November 12th, to share photos of baby Viola and also swoon over Annika, calling her a "real champion."

"Say hi to my daughter Viola Margreet Verwest," Tiësto wrote. "She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me. And her mom is a real champion. How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?!"

No word yet on whether or not Tiësto and Viola will collab on a new track. Check out photos below.

Many major artists in EDM slid in to congratulate the couple on their first child, including Zedd, Dada Life, and Laidback Luke, among many others.

CONGRATULATE TIËSTO:

