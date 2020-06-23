Tiësto Produced a Track in Upcoming Will Ferrell Film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

Netflix is getting ready for the premiere of its upcoming film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, featuring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. Ahead of its imminent release, fans can now pre-order the film's forthcoming soundtrack on a number of platforms.

Many of the tracks featured on the soundtrack aside from the movie's original song "Volcano Man" and the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 winner "Amar pelos Dois" by Salvador Sobral are currently untitled. Fortunately for those looking to get a peek at what's in store, the list of contributing artists has been revealed.

The soundtrack consists of music from an international cast of talent, including Demi Lovato, Will Ferrell himself, My Marianne, and Tiësto. While the title of the Dutch EDM pioneer's track has not yet been uncovered, its position on the top of the tracklist has led many to believe that it will be used in the opening of the movie.

For those unfamiliar with the story behind the film, the Eurovision Song Contest is an international music competition hosted by the European Broadcasting Union. The competition pits representatives from participating countries against each other in a live performance battle to see which nation has the best song of the year. Former winners include Celine Dion, ABBA, and Loreen, among others.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and its official soundtrack are slated for release on Friday, June 26th. For more information on the upcoming film, check out its Netflix listing here.

