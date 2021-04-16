New Las Vegas Residencies Will Pay Tiësto and Zedd $250,000 for Each DJ Set

A local news outlet claims that the newest clubs on the Las Vegas Strip are paying lavish sums for DJ sets from Tiësto and Zedd.

It seems that Las Vegas' newest nightclubs have made quite the splash to land electronic music's elite talent.

Following the news of Zouk Group's high-profile signings of Tiësto and Zedd for multi-year residencies, a local news outlet has claimed that the company will shell out lavish booking fees for each DJ set performed by the iconic dance music artists.

According to Las Vegas Locally, Tiësto and Zedd will cash in $250,000 for each set performed to fulfill their new residencies with Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group.

Zouk Group's Resorts World Las Vegas is the first resort built on the Strip in the last decade. The company's flagship Vegas venues, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, are also the first from the Singapore-based organization to open in the United States.

It's worth noting that in 2017, Tiësto was said to perform 134 live DJ sets, earning an average of $291,000 for each performance.

Zouk Group did not immediately respond to EDM.com's request for comment.