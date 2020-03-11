TikTok "Cloud Raves" are the Hottest Trend During China's Coronavirus Quarantines

With the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus, millions of Chinese citizens have been ordered to stay home on quarantine to prevent the transmission and spread of the disease. The effect has been catastrophic on businesses worldwide including those in the entertainment industry. In a genius act to combat the ongoing frustration of being cooped up indoors and to help stay afloat during these difficult times, nightclubs have begun live-streaming DJ sets on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

Millions are tuning in as DJs video their performance either from a music venue, their studios, or at homes and then Livestream it directly on to Douyin. The "cloud clubbing" trend has become extremely successful. According to Vice, nearly 2.3 million people tuned into Beijing club SIR TEEN's cloud rave on February 10, with more than 100,000 viewers joining within the first 30 minutes.

This innovative approach has become very lucrative for the clubs who previously had taken a massive hit due to the quarantines. The Shanghai nightclub TAXX earned $104,000 in tips paid through the app during a single Livestream that gained 71,000 views.

In the United States, we've already seen the impact that the outbreak has had on our market. One by one, festivals have been canceled or postponed including Coachella, Stagecoach, Ultra Miami, Ultra Abu Dhabi, WMC, SXSW, and Tomorrowland Winter to name a few. Nightlife, in general, has been taking a massive hit as well as more and more DJs are forced to reschedule their shows due to coronavirus concerns.

The first recorded case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Wuhan, China on December 31st, 2019. Since then the worldwide case count has risen to 125,810 with a reported 4,607 deaths as of the publishing of this article. Today the World Health Organization (WHO) has characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic.

It must be noted that the fatality rate is really only endangering the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions. However, in those countries with the most severe outbreaks, hospitals have become overburdened causing hospital beds to reach capacity and inhibiting many from access to medical attention.

Those who are located in the at-risk zones are highly encouraged to exercise extreme social distancing (remain six feet away from others at all times), wash hands for more than 20 seconds several times throughout each day, and avoid touching their faces.

