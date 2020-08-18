TOKiMONSTA Signs With WME, Hits Career Milestone

Already in the midst of a busy release schedule for her new remix album, TOKiMONSTA is making moves on the back end of the industry, today announcing a change in talent representation from Paradigm to the William Morris Endeavor (WME) agency, one of Hollywood's largest.

This shift marks a career milestone for TOKiMONSTA, confirming her upward trajectory with a big league contract. Her future under WME includes the release of a companion remix album for her sixth studio album, Oasis Nocturno, and a confirmed Coachella 2021 performance.

TOKiMONSTA's long-awaited time in the spotlight came in 2017 with the release of her fifth full-length project, Lune Rouge, which was nominated at the Grammys for "Best Dance/Electronic Album" that year. She made history, becoming the first Asian-American producer and first woman to earn the nod. Since then, TOKiMONSTA has joined the creator committee for She Is The Music, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to drive gender inclusivity in the music industry.

