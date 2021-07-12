Tom Hanks Curated a DJ Set to Celebrate His 65th Birthday: Listen

Tom Hanks has dipped his toes into the world of DJing.

The legendary actor celebrated his 65th birthday by curating a special DJ set for his favorite radio station, Boss Radio 66. A testimonial from Hanks on the station's website reads: “I have yet to hear a song on BR66 that I have not swooned over.”

The celebratory DJ set, dubbed "Songs From The Back Of The Station Wagon," was curated by Hanks himself and is chock full of 1960s surf rock, doo wop, and rock 'n' roll. Hanks even chimes in between the music, cracking jokes and musing about the classic tracks he selected.

Vintage radio advertisements are also included, lending themselves to the aesthetic of the era of the music provided. Toward the end of the set, Hanks insists that “It’s gonna be a bitchin’ year! 66! A bitchin’ year!”

Though it may not be a typical festival-oriented, summertime DJ set for the EDM faithful, Hanks has curated a nostalgic beach party vibe well-suited for a day in the sun. Check out the full mix below.