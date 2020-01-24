Tomorrowland Drops Entire Lineup for 2020 Edition

Tomorrowland headliners usually trickle out slowly in the months leading up to the Boom, Belgium festival. Last year, organizers began their slow reveal in January and wrapped it up all the way in June. That's not the case for the 2020 event, which will take place July 17th-19th and July 24th-26th, as they've unveiled the full lineup all at once.

The Mainstage will be graced by such EDM heavyweights as Alesso, Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Boris Brejcha. Monstercat will host a stage headlined by the likes of Slushii, Krewella and Jauz B2B NGHTMRE, with hardstyle acts like Coone, Da Tweekaz and Noisecontrollers on the the Q-Dance stage.

Shortly before the drop it was announced that Eric Prydz would bring his world-famous Holosphere to the festival's Freedom stage. Among its other headliners throughout both weekends are Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte and Artbat.

Tomorrowland's debut edition took place in 2005, and as of 2014 it has spanned two weekends of programming. The ink recently dried on a deal to extend its contract at the De Schorre estate through 2034.

Find the full 2020 lineup on the Tomorrowland website in addition to other information about the festival.

