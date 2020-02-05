Tomorrowland 2020 Tickets Sell Out in 5 Minutes

Ahead of the festival's 2020 edition Tomorrowland tickets came and went, selling out in an estimated five minutes. That includes both weekends of action, which will see Alesso, Marshmello, NGHTMRE and many more taking to the stage.

The stock of 350,000-400,000 tickets flew off the books proving demand for the flagship Belgian event remains strong in the new decade. The theme for this year's event, announced in December of last year, will be "The Reflection Of Love."

The demand appears to mark a significant increase in the velocity of tickets over the 2019 event, which sold out in around forty minutes after dropping the first wave of its lineup the day prior.

Tomorrowland is scheduled to field 600 performances this year including many of the world's top DJ/producers. If you were not quick enough to secure a ticket for this year's edition, the festival is expected to continue live streaming the event per tradition.

Tomorrowland 2020 kicks off on July 17th for weekend one, and again on July 24th for weekend two.

