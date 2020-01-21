Boom, Belgium electronic music mecca Tomorrowland recently put Global Journey Travel Packages on sale for their 2020 event, which will run from July 17th-19th, and July 24th-26th. Not ones to let the hype die down, organizers have followed up by announcing this year's stage hosts.

The 2020 stage hosts reflect house and techno's continued popularity of late, with Drumcode, Ketaloco, Carl Cox and Afterlife among them. A State Of Trance and Future Sound of Egypt will give trance representation on the lineup, with brands like Q-Dance and Tweeka Mania appealing to any hardstyle fan in attendance.

Tomorrowland inaugurated in 2005, and it expanded to include two separate weekends of programming in 2014. Notable headliners in years past have included Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, and Martin Garrix. The festival's organizers recently signed a deal to extend its contract at the De Schorre estate through 2034.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Tomorrowland website.

