Tomorrowland Releases Aftermovie for 2021 Virtual Festival

Tomorrowland featured a plethora of major dance music artists such as Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Claptone, and more.

One of the largest electronic music festivals in the world, Tomorrowland, has released the official aftermovie for its 2021 virtual edition.

Armin van Buuren, Claptone, Adam Beyer, Nicky Romero, and Tale of Us were just a few of the DJs that contributed to the momentous 35-hour festival. The aftermovie is filled with star-studded scenery from the island of Pāpiliōnem (the 3D world developed by organizers), soundtracked by an eclectic variety of tracks from around the dance music realm.

Previously set to take place in Belgium this year, the in-person event was abruptly cancelled and digitized for it's second edition due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tomorrowland is set to make its in-person return to Belgium July 22-24 and July 29-31, 2022.

Check out the official 2021 aftermovie below.

