Tomorrowland Adds Former Spotify Exec Austin Kramer to Weekly Programming With New Radio Show

Fans of One World Radio will be hearing the best in upcoming dance and electronic music before it's even released.

The Tomorrowland One World Radio family has made another high-profile addition to its program lineup. Former Global Head of Dance & Electronic Music at Spotify, Austin Kramer, joins the ranks with a show of his own titled "UNreleased with Austin Kramer."

Kramer's weekly 30-minute show will focus on introducing the best in unreleased music to the public's ears. The platform is sure to turn the never-before-heard into an overnight sensation.

Famed music festival brand Tomorrowland has tapped Former Spotify exec Austin Kramer for a new radio show.

“I’m super excited for the next chapter in my career and joining One World Radio at Tomorrowland! I want to dedicate my show to working with and encouraging artists, producers, vocalists and instrumentalists – curating and pushing dance music education," Kramer said. "The future of music is really about breaking new artists and continuing to evolve across typical boundaries, whether it be lyrically or instrumentally."

Airing every Monday starting April 5th, ‘UNreleased with Austin Kramer’ will kick off at 18:30 CEST. For those who miss it live, fans can check back in on Fridays where the show will be playlisted for on-demand listening.