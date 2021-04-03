Tomorrowland Adds Former Spotify Exec Austin Kramer to Weekly Programming With New Radio Show

Tomorrowland Adds Former Spotify Exec Austin Kramer to Weekly Programming With New Radio Show

Fans of One World Radio will be hearing the best in upcoming dance and electronic music before it's even released.
Author:
Publish date:

Austin Kramer

Fans of One World Radio will be hearing the best in upcoming dance and electronic music before it's even released.

The Tomorrowland One World Radio family has made another high-profile addition to its program lineup. Former Global Head of Dance & Electronic Music at Spotify, Austin Kramer, joins the ranks with a show of his own titled "UNreleased with Austin Kramer."

Kramer's weekly 30-minute show will focus on introducing the best in unreleased music to the public's ears. The platform is sure to turn the never-before-heard into an overnight sensation.

one world radio

Famed music festival brand Tomorrowland has tapped Former Spotify exec Austin Kramer for a new radio show.

“I’m super excited for the next chapter in my career and joining One World Radio at Tomorrowland! I want to dedicate my show to working with and encouraging artists, producers, vocalists and instrumentalists – curating and pushing dance music education," Kramer said. "The future of music is really about breaking new artists and continuing to evolve across typical boundaries, whether it be lyrically or instrumentally."

Airing every Monday starting April 5th, ‘UNreleased with Austin Kramer’ will kick off at 18:30 CEST. For those who miss it live, fans can check back in on Fridays where the show will be playlisted for on-demand listening. 

Related

Armin-van-Buuren
NEWS

Tomorrowland's One World Radio Launches New Genre Series With Trance Show Curated by Armin van Buuren

The "4 To The Floor" series will run for the next four Fridays.

Tomorrowland Around The World
MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland Releases 50 Performances from One World Radio Anniversary Event: Listen

Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, and NERVO are among the artists who participated in Tomorrowland's One World Radio anniversary celebration.

NGHTMRE Slander
NEWS

NGHTMRE & SLANDER LAUNCH NEW WEEKLY RADIO SHOW ON SIRIUSXM

Gud Vibrations comes to radio.

tomorrowland
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren, Tiësto Among 50 Artists to Host Tomorrowland's One World Radio Celebration

Tomorrowland has tapped Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and many more to celebrate the radio show's two-year anniversary.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Drops Second Round of 2019 Headliners

Tomorrowland just got even more stacked.

Tomorrowland main stage
NEWS

Tomorrowland Extends Contract Through 2034

Tomorrowland will continue its relationship with the town of Boom for the foreseeable future.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Announces Second Round of Artists

Tomorrowland's 2019 lineup continues to grow.

Black and white photo of Swedish House Mafia members Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
NEWS

Sebastian Ingrosso May Have Confirmed Swedish House Mafia's Tomorrowland 2019 Appearance

Sebastian Ingrosso let the news slip on One World Radio.