You Can Now Stream Full DJ Sets from Tomomorrowland's Virtual Edition on Apple Music

Following Tomorrowland's grand foray into the virtual festival space, Apple Music has released a bevy of Tomorrowland Around The World performances for its subscribers.

Starting today, August 5th, 2020, Apple Music subscribers can listen to DJ sets from the first-ever (and hopefully last) digital version of the venerated Belgian festival, which amassed a staggering 1 million viewers. Tomorrowland organizers erected 4 elaborate green screen studios for its performers in Belgium (Boom), the US (Los Angeles), Brazil (São Paulo), and Australia (Sydney), which were fitted with a cutting edge DJ booth and a centrifuge of polychromatic LEDs.

Apple Music subscribers can now immerse themselves in full Tomorrowland DJ sets Charlotte De Witte, Tiësto's alias VER:WEST, Amelie Lens, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta's alias Jack Back, Robin Schulz, Gryffin, Lost Frequencies, Alan Walker, Claptone, Armin Van Buuren, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, NERVO, Yellow Claw, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, and many more.

You can stream the DJ sets on Apple Music here.