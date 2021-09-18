September 18, 2021
To Shake Financial Woes, Tomorrowland Calls for Three Weekends of Festival Action In 2022
Publish date:

Making up for lost time, Tomorrowland wants to go bigger than ever in 2022.
Author:

Anosov1505/Wikimedia Commons

The organizers of Tomorrowland are making their intentions clear that they want to return bigger than ever in 2022. 

After receiving an initial green light at the national level, the iconic Belgian event reeled from a last second rug-pull when local officials refused to grant organizers essential event permits in order to make their 2021 edition happen. This year marked the second consecutive cancellation of Tomorrowland due to pandemic related concerns. The festival typically draws in 400,000 attendees annually.

Now facing mounting debt, Tomorrowland says it's essential they be granted permission to host the event across three weekends in 2022. "We really have to do this to cushion the financial hangover," Tomorrowland's Debby Wilmsen told Het Laatste Nieuws. "Before Covid, there were no plans to start organizing three weekends."

The Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium.

The Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium.

To Shake Their Financial Woes, Tomorrowland Calls For Three Weekends Of Festival Action In 2022

As The Brussels Times notes, Tomorrowland has actually lost six weekends worth of revenue combined in 2020 and 2021 due to the cancellation of two annual Tomorrowland Winter events in France as well. 

Quantifying the full scope of the financial loss faced in 2020 and 2021 is difficult given the festival's broader impact in accelerating the local economy, but CNBC estimates Tomorrowland employs around 12,000 and generates nearly $120 million per year.

