Tomorrowland's First Deluxe Limited Edition Vinyl Set Sells Out Within Hours

Tomorrowland's First Deluxe Limited Edition Vinyl Set Sells Out Within Hours

You had to be quick to secure Tomorrowland's first 5LP box set, but there is still one last shot to secure this timeless collectible.
Author:
Publish date:

The first batch of Tomorrowland's limited edition vinyl box sets has sold out in a matter of hours.

A lucky group of 3,000 fans were able to secure a piece of Tomorrowland history this week. The beloved festival brand released a vinyl set designed to walk listeners down memory lane as they recount some of the most iconic anthems that shaped Tomorrowland's earliest years between 2005-2009. For those who missed today's drop, there will be two more opportunities when the 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 sets are released later this year.

Tomorrowland Vinyl

That said, there is still one last opportunity to secure the coveted 2005-2009 5LP set. Box #1 of 3,000 has been set aside for the winner of Tomorrowland's Down Memory Lane challenge. The challenge presents a ten-question quiz that will undoubtedly test the memories of Tomorrowland's most fervent fans as they'll have to recall granular details from Tomorrowland's first five years of action including which artists appeared on the festivals' lineups, stage and set design related details, and attendance totals.

Tomorrowland's first vinyl box set included 30 anthems from the likes of Armin van BuurenDimitri Vegas & Like MikeEric Prydz, Fedde Le Grand, Justice, and many more.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland
Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland
Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland

Related

tomorrowland
NEWS

Tomorrowland Reveals Limited-Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set

The collector's item will be limited to 3,000 copies, each of which will be numbered.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
NEWS

Tomorrowland 2020 Tickets Sell Out In 5 Minutes

Demand for Tomorrowland is stronger than ever.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
NEWS

Tomorrowland Makes Last-Minute Lineup Shifts Ahead of Weekend One

Tomorrowland has had to make some last-minute updates to its lineup.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
EVENTS

Tomorrowland 2019 Sells Out After Remaining First Wave Lineup is Announced

J Balvin, Alesso and Richie Hawtin are among Tomorrowland's headliners this year.

Laidback Luke - Speaker at 34th Annual Winter Music Conference (DJ Panel at WMC) -- EDM.com Feature
NEWS

Laidback Luke Admits to Playing a Secret Tomorrowland Set In Disguise

Laidback Luke confessed to playing an unannounced Tomorrowland set disguised as an elderly man.

37982892_10156062011124177_5714204449728102400_o
NEWS

Relive the Magic of Tomorrowland [Set Links]

Listen to the magic of Tomorrowland by listening to your favorite sets from both weekends.

Tomorrowland-winter-2019-trailer
NEWS

Main Stage Construction for Tomorrowland Winter Revealed

The first-look at Tomorrowland Winter's main stage is here.

Tomorrowland Winter's 2019 main stage with fireworks or pyrotechnics going off.
NEWS

Set Times Announced for Tomorrowland Winter 2020

Attendees can now plan out their Tomorrowland Winter experience.