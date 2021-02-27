Tomorrowland's First Deluxe Limited Edition Vinyl Set Sells Out Within Hours

The first batch of Tomorrowland's limited edition vinyl box sets has sold out in a matter of hours.

A lucky group of 3,000 fans were able to secure a piece of Tomorrowland history this week. The beloved festival brand released a vinyl set designed to walk listeners down memory lane as they recount some of the most iconic anthems that shaped Tomorrowland's earliest years between 2005-2009. For those who missed today's drop, there will be two more opportunities when the 2010-2014 and 2015-2019 sets are released later this year.

That said, there is still one last opportunity to secure the coveted 2005-2009 5LP set. Box #1 of 3,000 has been set aside for the winner of Tomorrowland's Down Memory Lane challenge. The challenge presents a ten-question quiz that will undoubtedly test the memories of Tomorrowland's most fervent fans as they'll have to recall granular details from Tomorrowland's first five years of action including which artists appeared on the festivals' lineups, stage and set design related details, and attendance totals.

Tomorrowland's first vinyl box set included 30 anthems from the likes of Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Fedde Le Grand, Justice, and many more.

