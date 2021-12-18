Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Tomorrowland Wins Key Permit to Expand to Three Weekends In 2022: Report
The People of Tomorrow have another huge reason to be excited for the return of one of dance music's most beloved events.
Anosov1505/Wikimedia Commons

Tomorrowland has received the regulatory green light to go bigger and better than ever in 2022. 

Following two consecutive pandemic-induced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Tomorrowland made their eagerness to make up for lost time clear as they immediately sought approval to expand to three weekends during the upcoming 2022 festival season.

Belgian regulators have since decided favorably on the request as Tomorrowland has now reportedly received a permit from the province of Antwerp to move forward with their plans for expansion.

"We are of course very happy with this," said Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen, per Knack Focus. "We can now get to work preparing three weekends. They will all fall in July. We will work in the same way as with two editions... with the necessary variations on the poster."

tomorrowland

Tomorrowland 2019.

As of now, Tomorrowland's plan to deliver three consecutive weekends of music will only be during the 2022 calendar year. All three festival weekends are expected to take place in the month of July, while Tomorrowland Winter is slated to return to the French Western Alps in March. 

Tomorrowland additionally needs the blessings of the municipal authorities of Boom and Rumst, but regulators seem favorable to organizers' plans provided their adherence to a number of compromises.

As Knack notes, the cancellation of Tomorrowland's helicopter flights and limiting the length of the opening party celebrations are two requests that have been made, both of which Tomorrowland organizers are agreeable to. "These are points that have come from consultation with the neighborhood," Wilmsen added. "So we were aware of this and we will stick to those agreements."

