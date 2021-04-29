Tomorrowland is Planning Another Virtual Festival for Summer 2021

A new report has revealed plans for a follow-up to the iconic Belgian festival's 2020 Tomorrowland Around The World virtual event.
Tomorrowland

A new report has revealed plans for a follow-up to the iconic Belgian festival's 2020 Tomorrowland Around The World virtual event.

As the dates of its 2021 festival hang in the balance due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the organizers of Tomorrowland have confirmed a virtual event.

Back in July the fabled festival brand aired its first-ever digital edition, Tomorrowland Around The World, tapping David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, and many more for performances and attracting over 1 million viewers from an exhaustive list of countries.

Organizers then followed with a momentous virtual fest on New Year's Eve, broadcasting an expansive slate of performances from elite DJs performing on the brand's curated 3D stages. The event brought together fans from a staggering 151 countries.

A new report by Billboard has uncovered plans for a second edition of Tomorrowland Around The World, the dates of which are yet to be revealed.

martin garrix tomorrowland

Martin Garrix performing on the Melodia stage at Tomorrowland's virtual New Year's Eve virtual festival.

In March the physical version of Tomorrowland was rescheduled, citing the impact of COVID-19. Both weekends of the iconic music festival's 2021 edition were moved, with Weekend 1 pushed to August 27-29 and Weekend 2 to September 3-5. Fans can expect more information on safety measures and guidelines from Tomorrowland organizers on Tuesday, May 11th.

"We’re still positive, although we realize we’re in a very complex situation," Tomorrowland co-founder Michiel Beers told Billboard.

As of April 2021 14% of Belgium's adult population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to The Brussels Times. The number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped 19% over the past seven days, reports Euronews, and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said a peak might have been reached. However, the situation in hospitals remains "critical."

