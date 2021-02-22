Tomorrowland Reveals Limited-Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set

Tomorrowland Reveals Limited-Edition 5LP Vinyl Box Set

The collector's item will be limited to 3,000 copies, each of which will be numbered.
3,000 lucky fans will be able to get their hands on a piece of Tomorrowland history with the festival's latest merch drop.

Coming this week is the first of three limited-edition vinyl box sets celebrating the history of the event. Adding to the appeal of the rare collector's item, each box will be labeled from 1 to 3,000. In an announcement post revealing the set's artwork on Tomorrowland's Twitter account, the brand divulged that the trilogy will cover a "selection of the most iconic tracks of the past 15 years."

The first chapter will feature the songs of Tomorrowland's first five years, 2005 to 2009. As you might imagine, the second and third sets will feature the next ten years, totaling up to fifteen years of music. As shared on the digital marketplace published for the first chapter, the release will feature music from Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Justice, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, among others.

Tomorrowland's limited-edition box set will be released worldwide on Friday, February 26th, 2021. At the time of this article's publication, the price for the vinyl collection has not yet been revealed. You can learn more about the venture and enter a contest to win the #1 marked copy on the festival's website.

