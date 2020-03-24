Tomorrowland Organizers Address Uncertainty of 2020 Event in New Statement

Even as concerns surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus loom over live music at large, festivals slated for the season‘s later months have held off on announcing their cancellations. Tomorrowland‘s organizers haven’t flat-out called off their 2020 event slated for July 17th-26th, but their most recent statement reflects the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is beyond doubt that the well-being, health, and safety of the People of Tomorrow, our partners, our neighbors, the artists, and our team are our top priority,” reads a passage from Tomorrowland’s update. “We are following governmental instructions closely during these preparations. We sincerely hope we will be able to celebrate love, unity, and friendship with all of you this summer.”

One of the world-renowned event brand’s offshoot events, Tomorrowland Winter, had been among the first festivals called off in the weeks before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Ultra Music Festival soon followed suit, and by the time South By Southwest and Coachella postponed their 2020 events it gave the music industry a glimpse of the coronavirus’ catastrophic potential.

“We can handle this together. As one large global community. Connected through the power of music,” reads a more hopeful passage towards the end of the statement.

