Tomorrowland Winter 2020 Joins List of Festivals Canceled over COVID-19 Coronavirus Spread

As panic surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus affect industry worldwide, the EDM festival circuit has begun to sustain significant losses. The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi was one of the first to be postponed followed by the cancellation of Ultra Music Festival's flagship Miami event. Now, Tomorrowland Winter's organizers have shared that their sophomore edition will not go on as planned.

Similar to what happened with Ultra, Tomorrowland Winter's organizers had previously issued a statement reassuring attendees that the event would move forward despite COVID-19 concerns. On the morning of March 5th, however, organizers shared that the French government forced them to cancel the event. It was scheduled to return to the Alpe d'Huez resort from March 14th-21st.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus caused by the respiratory virus SARS-CoV-2 that spread from an initial outbreak in Wuhan, China as early as December 2019. At the time of writing, nearly 97,000 cases have been confirmed in 81 countries resulting in over 3,300 fatalities. The rapid spread of COVID-19 is perhaps more worrying to officials than the death toll itself as mass hospitalizations could tie up healthcare resources.

It remains to be seen how response to the coronavirus will affect upcoming festivals like Beyond Wonderland or Coachella. Tomorrowland Winter's organizers have said that all ticket holders will be contacted via email in regards to the next steps.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND WINTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/TomorrowlandWinter

Twitter: twitter.com/tmlwinter

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowlandwinter