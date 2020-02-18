Tomorrowland Winter Brings on Insight TV to Broadcast 2020 Event

Tomorrowland Winter is set to return to the French Mountains this year with a new live stream partner to capture all the action.

Tomorrowland Winter is making Insight TV an exclusive live stream partner for the event. The company will be distributing 4K UHD and HD content allowing viewers from around the world to stay up to date on the action. Much like the flagship Tomorrowland event, the stream will feature performances from headlining talent and behind-the-scenes footage.

The festival's inaugural edition last year - which drew an estimated 25,000 attendees - warranted a return to the Alpe de'Huez Grand Domain Resort in 2020 for another year of winter sports and music. The debut edition featured headliners such as Afrojack, Armin van Buuren and Martin Garrix - all of whom will return to the festival again this year.

This year the festival will also be welcoming some newcomers including "Take A Chance" producer Oliver Heldens.

Tomorrowland Winter runs March 14th-21st. Tickets and packages are available now through the festival website.

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND WINTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/TomorrowlandWinter

Twitter: twitter.com/tmlwinter

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowlandwinter