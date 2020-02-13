Set Times Announced for Tomorrowland Winter 2020

Tomorrowland Winter will return to France's Alpe de'Huez Grand Domain Ski Resort from March 14th-21st, 2020, and the festival's organizers appear keen to keep people talking about the festival. To that end, they've shared the lineup by day for the event's second annual edition.

Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Charlotte De Witte and W&W are among the headliners billed for the 2020 event. They will be spread across 13 stages with names like l'Orangerie, Moose Bar and Chateau, some of which will not be operational all eight days of the festival. Find the set times here.

Tomorrowland's flagship event has graced Boom, Belgium annually since 2005. 2019 marked the debut of Tomorrowland Winter, which drew an estimated 25,000 attendees. Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake and Steve Aoki were among the debut event's headliners.

A number of packages are still available for Tomorrowland Winter. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

