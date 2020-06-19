Afrobeat Legend Tony Allen to be Honored with Posthumous AIM Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music

Nigerian Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, who tragically passed away in April 2020, will be posthumously honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award from the Association of Independent Music (AIM).

The AIM Independent Music Awards, which is entering its 10th year, will announce its winners in a virtual ceremony on August 12th, 2020.

Born in Lagos in 1940, Allen rose to prominence as the drummer and creative director of fellow Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti's band Africa 70, recording 30 albums with his Nigerian compatriot over the years. Allen, a self-taught musician who singlehandedly revolutionized the art of drumming, was once referred to as "perhaps the greatest drummer who has ever lived" by iconic English musician Brian Eno.

The impact that Allen's contributions and early pioneering developments had on electronic music cannot be understated. In their report on Allen's unfortunate death, Rolling Stone characterized Kuti and Allen's style as "full-band dance music, boosted by searing, intricate horn parts, scratchy, relentless guitar, and agitated, hyperactive bass lines."

You can view the full list of AIM Independent Music Awards nominees here, which includes Digga D, Flying Lotus, and Floating Points, among many others.