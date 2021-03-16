DJ and Author of Transgender Inclusion Policies Kicked Out of Melbourne Nightclub Bathroom

DJ and Author of Transgender Inclusion Policies Kicked Out of Melbourne Nightclub Bathroom

Simona Castricum was booted from Yah Yah's in Melbourne by a security guard who accosted her in the club's restroom.
Author:
Publish date:

Naomi Lee Beveridge

Simona Castricum was booted from Yah Yah's in Melbourne by a security guard who accosted her in the club's restroom.

This week at the Melbourne venue Yah Yah’s, Simona Castricum, a renowned DJ and transgender woman, was booted from the club's restroom after being accosted by security.

“A male security guard stood in the doorway of the women’s bathroom and pointed at me and yelled at me quite aggressively ‘out of the bathroom,'” she recounted in a statement to The Age. "I said, ‘I’m a woman, I’m a trans woman.'"

Despite Castricum's response, the security guard continued to yell until another woman came to the musician's aid. The club has a gender-neutral restroom policy on Thursday nights, the evening of the incident. 

Castricum is credited for having written the city's guidelines for inclusion of transgender and gender-diverse individuals at live music venues. “Rather than a name and shame, cancel [or] call-out, I’m looking at Yah Yah’s to lead by example, commit to education and accountability and change their culture so that any trans and gender diverse person on any night will feel safe as the venue moves forward,” she said.

James Young, the club's owner, confirmed the incident and described it as "very embarrassing." The employee was reprimanded for the incident and will be retrained before being allowed to return to work. Young and the guard have since apologized to Castricum.

Related

23847500_10155417342469022_7162334113752977433_o
FEATURES

DESTINATION NIGHTCLUB: EGG LONDON

From #99 to #38 in DJ Mag's 2017 Top 100 Clubs poll - Egg London's clubbing renaissance.

Nightclub Violence
OPINION

What Can We Do to Remedy Nightclub Violence? [Op-Ed]

From Pulse to the Blue Parrot and a jarring number of more nightclub shootings, how safe are we when we head to the club?

GTA_Online___12_7_2020___The_Music_Locker___Moodymann.0
Lifestyle

GTA V to Feature Underground Nightclub and Real-Life DJ Sets

A new in-game venue is set to open in the city of Los Santos and will feature sets from Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax.

Ipse Berlin
NEWS

Popular German Nightclub IPSE Severely Damaged After Suspected Arson Attack

The open-air club shared the devastating news on Facebook.

DJ Bubbles
NEWS

Transgender Activist and House DJ, Bubbles, Shot to Death in San Francisco

DJ Bubbles was shot outside a club in San Francisco.

Tomorrowland+5LP+Vinyl+Box+2005-2009+-+8
NEWS

Tomorrowland's First Deluxe Limited Edition Vinyl Set Sells Out Within Hours

You had to be quick to secure Tomorrowland's first 5LP box set, but there is still one last shot to secure this timeless collectible.

kraftwerk
EVENTS

Hollywood Bowl Livestream Series to Kick Off with Kraftwerk Rebroadcast This Weekend

Relive an iconic performance from the electronic music pioneers.

58dcf28b17768
NEWS

DJ Mag Reveals Top 100 Clubs List for 2019

DJ Mag offers their insight on the world's leading clubs.