19-Year-Old Allegedly Brought over 1,000 MDMA Capsules into Transmission Australia

During the 2020 edition of Transmission Festival's Sydney, Australia event that took place February 8th, police seized a significant amount of controlled substances from attendees. The most notable aggressor was a 19-year-old man who allegedly smuggled 1,005 capsules filled with MDMA into the gathering.

According to 10 daily, officials said that drug sniffing dogs helped them pinpoint the attendee. He had allegedly packed the capsules into condoms that he hid in his underwear, and was also said to be found in possession of LSD and a credit card knife. He was one of six apprehended who were collectively found in possession of 1,878 MDMA capsules while the total for the entire event was reportedly over 2,000.

Transmission debuted in Prague, Czech Republic in 2006. The trance-focused festival brand grew to include events in cities like Bangkok, Bratislava and Shanghai over the course of the EDM decade. 2016 marked the first edition of Transmission Australia in Melbourne, and after taking 2018 off organizers relocated the gathering to Sydney.

Transmission Festival's flagship Prague event will take place on October 24th, 2020 at the O2 Arena.

