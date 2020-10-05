Travis Scott May Be Looking for EDM Collaborators

One of the biggest artists in hip-hop could be looking to test the waters of the electronic music scene.

Travis Scott took to social media today, October 5th, to address the DJs of the Twittersphere. The prolific "Antidote" rapper, who has racked up seven Grammy Award nominations before the age of 30, could very well be trying to swerve into the EDM lane after urging DJs to look out for something from him in their inboxes. "DJs Just keep Checking ur mailbox," he wrote. "Got something on the way in the mail for ya."

While the usage of the term "DJs" is nebulous here, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that the word is perpetually conflated with the EDM world. And, considering Scott's prevalence in the electronic music production sphere, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him collaborate with one of its more prominent artists. It's worth noting that Marshmello and SLANDER have both already engaged with Scott's tweet.

Remixes of Scott's music have pervaded the dance music space and festival scene for years, such as massive reworks of the Astroworld cut "Sicko Mode" by the likes of Skrillex, Whethan, and countless others. The same can be said of his fan-favorite single "goosebumps," which received a monster remix from NGHTMRE back in 2017.

DJs and producers should keep their eyes glued to their inboxes in the coming days on the off-chance that Cactus Jack slides in.

